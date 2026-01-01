¡No te pierdas los descuentos de Año Nuevo!
Explorá

Enter the Turkish market with your .tr domain

AR$  58.199,00AHORRÁ UN 27%
AR$  42.699,00 /1er año

Build trust in Turkey and reach local customers faster with a .tr domain.

.tr
Protección de privacidad WHOIS gratis
Soporte 24/7
No hacen falta conocimientos técnicos
Explorá más extensiones de dominio

What is a .tr domain?

.tr is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Turkey. It’s the best choice for businesses, creators, and organizations that want to establish a strong local presence and build instant credibility with Turkish audiences.
Using a .tr domain tells visitors — and search engines — that your website is relevant to Turkey, helping you connect with local customers and grow faster in the region.
.tr domain intro section image

Why choose a .tr domain?

  • Build instant trust with Turkish customers.
  • Improve your local SEO and be more visible on Google.
  • Stand out in a competitive market.
  • Attract more customers within the Turkish market.
.tr domain why to buy section image

Información del dominio para .tr

Dominio de nivel superior (TLD)
.tr
Período mínimo de inscripción
1 año
Período máximo de inscripción
5 años
¿Es compatible con IDN?

Explorá las posibilidades y elegí el mejor TLD para tu web

.ai

.blog

.com

.io

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.xyz

.app

.at

.ca

.cc

.ch

.club

Ver más

Preguntas frecuentes: dominio .tr

Respondemos las dudas más comunes sobre el dominio .tr

Who can register a .tr domain?

Is a .tr domain good for SEO?

Do I need to live in Turkey to register a .tr domain?

How much does a .tr domain cost?

Protejemos tu privacidad

Este sitio web usa cookies necesarias para que funcione correctamente y para obtener datos sobre cómo interactuás con él, además de para fines de marketing. Al aceptar, permitís el guardado de cookies en tu dispositivo para segmentación de anuncios, personalización y análisis, según se describe en nuestra Política de cookies.