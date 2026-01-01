Enter the Turkish market with your .tr domain
Build trust in Turkey and reach local customers faster with a .tr domain.
What is a .tr domain?
.tr is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Turkey. It’s the best choice for businesses, creators, and organizations that want to establish a strong local presence and build instant credibility with Turkish audiences.
Using a .tr domain tells visitors — and search engines — that your website is relevant to Turkey, helping you connect with local customers and grow faster in the region.
Why choose a .tr domain?
- Build instant trust with Turkish customers.
- Improve your local SEO and be more visible on Google.
- Stand out in a competitive market.
- Attract more customers within the Turkish market.
Preguntas frecuentes: dominio .tr
