What is a .tr domain?

.tr is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Turkey. It’s the best choice for businesses, creators, and organizations that want to establish a strong local presence and build instant credibility with Turkish audiences.
Using a .tr domain tells visitors — and search engines — that your website is relevant to Turkey, helping you connect with local customers and grow faster in the region.
Why choose a .tr domain?

  • Build instant trust with Turkish customers.
  • Improve your local SEO and be more visible on Google.
  • Stand out in a competitive market.
  • Attract more customers within the Turkish market.
.tr için alan adı bilgileri

TLD
.tr
Minimum kayıt süresi
1 yıl
Maksimum kayıt süresi
5 yıl
IDN destekleniyor mu?
Evet

.tr domain SSS

.tr domain hakkında sık sorulan sorular ve yanıtları aşağıdaki gibidir.

Who can register a .tr domain?

Is a .tr domain good for SEO?

Do I need to live in Turkey to register a .tr domain?

How much does a .tr domain cost?

