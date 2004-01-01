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Hostinger şablonları

Web siteleri, uygulamalar ve e-bültenler için kullanıma hazır şablon koleksiyonumuzu keşfedin – özelleştirmesi ve yayınlaması kolay.

Popüler web sitesi şablonları

Adelina

Adelina

Home decor store

Home decor store

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Linas

Linas

Mina

Mina

Presson

Presson

Popüler uygulama şablonları

Budget tracker

Budget tracker

Color palette generator

Color palette generator

Focus timer

Focus timer

Invoice generator

Invoice generator

Logo maker

Logo maker

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Hostinger şablonları SSS

Hostinger'ın sunduğu farklı şablon türleri hakkında sık sorulan soruların yanıtlarını bulun.

Hostinger şablonları nedir?

Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.

It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.

Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.

We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.

Ne tür şablonlar mevcuttur?

Şu anda web siteleri, web uygulamaları ve e-bültenler için kullanıma hazır şablonlar sunuyoruz. İster bir işletme web sitesi, çevrimiçi mağaza veya portföy oluşturuyor olun, ister kişisel veya ticari ihtiyaçlarınız için bir web uygulaması başlatıyor olun veya e-posta kampanyaları oluşturuyor olun, farklı sektörlere ve hedeflere uygun, profesyonelce tasarlanmış şablonlar bulacaksınız.

Bu şablonları kullanmak için kodlama becerisine ihtiyacım var mı?

Hayır. Tüm şablonlar, sezgisel bir düzenleyici ile tamamen özelleştirilebilir; böylece herhangi bir kodlama bilgisine ihtiyaç duymadan düzenleri, renkleri, metni ve görselleri değiştirebilirsiniz.

Şablonları markama uyacak şekilde özelleştirebilir miyim?

Evet. Marka kimliğinizi yansıtacak şekilde yazı tiplerini, renkleri, görselleri ve içeriği kolayca ayarlayabilirsiniz. Şablonlar bir başlangıç noktası sağlar, ancak nihai tasarım üzerinde tam kontrol sizdedir.

Proje yayınlandıktan sonra daha fazla sayfa ekleyebilir veya projemi düzenleyebilir miyim?

Evet, şablonunuza yeni sayfalar ve bölümler ekleyebilir ve yayınlandıktan sonra bile projenizi düzenlemeye devam edebilirsiniz. Bu, işletmeniz büyüdükçe web sitenizi veya web uygulamanızı ölçeklendirmenize ve geliştirmenize olanak tanır.

Hostinger şablonlarını ücretsiz olarak deneyebilir miyiz?

Evet! Tercih ettiğiniz şablonu kullanarak ücretsiz olarak geliştirmeye başlayabilirsiniz. Ancak, projenizi çevrimiçi olarak yayınlamaya hazır olduğunuzda ücretli bir plana geçmeniz gerekecektir.

Gizliliğinize önem veriyoruz

Bu web sitesi, sitenin düzgün çalışması ve siteyle nasıl etkileşimde bulunduğunuz hakkında veri elde etmenin yanı sıra pazarlama amaçları için gerekli olan çerezleri kullanır. Kabul ederek, Çerez politikamızda açıklandığı gibi reklam hedefleme, kişiselleştirme ve analiz için cihazınızda çerezlerin saklanmasını kabul etmiş olursunuz.