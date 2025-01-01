Enter Czechia with a .cz domain

Want to do business in the Czech Republic? Get a .cz domain – the trusted extension for businesses and individuals in the country.

.cz
Appeal to locals with a .cz domain

The .cz domain is a specialized country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Czech Republic, available for anybody to register. We recommend getting this ccTLD if you plan to launch your business in Czechia, regardless of your industry or niche.
Secure your own .cz domain – show that your brand is committed to the Czech market and create a good first impression on potential partners and customers.
Beat the competition with a .cz domain

Don’t postpone registering a .cz domain for your brand – secure it while it’s still available. Have peace of mind knowing you won’t have to pay more to domain flippers later.
As Google generally favors websites with local top-level domains in local searches, securing a .cz domain can also help you rank higher faster.
Finally, localized content under the .cz domain will help you appeal to Czech audiences faster.
