Enter Czechia with a .cz domain
Want to do business in the Czech Republic? Get a .cz domain – the trusted extension for businesses and individuals in the country.
What does a .cz domain mean?
The .cz domain is a specialized country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Czech Republic, available for anybody to register. We recommend getting this ccTLD if you plan to launch your business in Czechia, regardless of your industry or niche.
Secure your own .cz domain – show that your brand is committed to the Czech market and create a good first impression on potential partners and customers.
Why register a .cz domain?
- A .cz domain helps your brand build trust and visibility in the Czech market.
- Ideal for businesses and individuals targeting Czech-speaking audiences.
- Boosts local SEO by aligning with region-specific search preferences.
- Securing your domain early helps avoid inflated reseller pricing later.