What are the benefits of .site domains?
One of the top five domain extensions in the world, .site has solidified itself as a respected presence on the web. The main advantage is that it’s a neutral domain name – you can do anything with it.
It’s a professional domain and one that lets your website name or brand do the talking. Perhaps you’re looking to take your physical business online and need a domain name that puts the emphasis on your company. You need a domain that says ‘this is my website’, and a .site domain does this more so than others.
Why choose a .site domain extension?
People choose .site domain names for a variety of reasons. Since it’s a relatively new domain, often they are drawn to it because their .com or .org domains have already been taken.
Also, it is relevant to all industries and will not compromise the integrity of your brand. A .site domain has a global meaning. It’s a website – plain and simple.
