.us domain registration
A .us domain name is a trusted and popular TLD in the United States.
What is a .us domain?
A .us domain name is the perfect TLD to show off your business presence in the United States. It’s reserved for those with US citizenship or US-based permanent residents and organizations.
Join millions of self-starters, small businesses, and non-profits who have launched their American dream with a .us domain registration.
Why choose a .us domain?
- Official ccTLD of the United States, ideal for targeting American audiences
- Available to U.S. citizens, residents, or organizations with U.S. presence
- Improves visibility in U.S. local search results
- Builds trust by showing commitment to American customers.
