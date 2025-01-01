What is a .green domain?

The .green extension is a top-level domain for individuals, companies, and organizations focused on sustainability, conservation, and the environment. It’s widely used by green businesses, climate initiatives, environmental blogs, and eco-product platforms.

This domain extension helps reinforce your values and amplify your message. With .green, your site becomes a clear symbol of your environmental mission – helping you attract the right audience and build trust.

Ready to make a meaningful impression? Register your .green domain today and let your values lead the way.