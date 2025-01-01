Put your .town on the map
A .town domain is great for local governments, news sites, and community projects that serve specific towns or regions.
Why register a .town domain?
Create a stronger sense of place with a domain that speaks directly to your audience.
- Give your site a local identity that builds trust and relevance.
- Bring communities together and promote events, news, services, or initiatives within your town.
- Improve local SEO and make it easier for people nearby to find you online.
- Use it for anything — from town councils and local blogs to business directories and tourism guides.
What does a .town domain mean?
A .town domain is a geographic top-level domain ideal for location-based websites. It’s commonly used by municipalities, local businesses, real estate agencies, event organizers, and tourism boards looking to connect with their communities.
Whether you’re managing a town website or spotlighting what makes your local area unique, .town helps reinforce that focus right in your URL. It’s simple, specific, and ready to support projects both big and small.
Put your community front and center with a domain that says exactly where you belong.