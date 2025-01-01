Build your brand as a professional with a .pw domain
A .pw domain can help establish yourself as an expert in your field.
What is a .pw domain?
Originally reserved for the residents of Palau, an archipelago in Oceania, the .pw domain is now accessible to anyone, anywhere they live. Standing for Professional Web, .pw is suitable for professionals looking for a short and memorable top-level domain name (TLD).
Whether you’re a lawyer, doctor, or software developer, let the world know that you’re great at what you do with a .pw domain today.
Why choose a .pw domain?
- Originally Palau’s ccTLD, now marketed as “Professional Web”
- Affordable and widely available
- Great for professionals and businesses wanting unique branding
- Short and flexible for global audiences