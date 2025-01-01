.net domain

Yes, anyone can get their hands on a .net extension. To buy your new domain name, just search for your preferred name from your domain checker, and add your chosen domain to the cart.

Once you have paid and entered the domain registration details, you can get your domain ownership verified. After purchasing the domain, you can easily manage your new domain and connect it to your website.

You can always reach out to our customer support team for help if you require anything during the registration process.