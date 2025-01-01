.shop – the domain made for selling
A$ 53.79SAVE 97%A$ 1.59 /1st yr
Make your online shop easy to find and give it the visibility it needs.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Get a free .shop domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.
What does a .shop domain mean?
The .shop domain extension, particularly suited to online shopping sites, is a great alternative to the more common .com option.
What’s more, .shop domain names can be used as extensions of already existing websites. No matter what kind of site you have, you can register your existing domain name with a .shop extension and create an ecommerce shop for your brand.
Why choose a .shop domain?
- Tailor-made for online stores and ecommerce businesses.
- A strong alternative to crowded .com domains.
- Easily extend your existing website with a dedicated .shop domain.
- Turn any site into an ecommerce store for your brand.
.shop domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .shop domain names.