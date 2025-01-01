Build a home for your brand with a .estate domain
A$ 69.19SAVE 80%A$ 13.89 /1st yr
From property to investments, a .estate domain gives your business a professional edge.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .estate domain?
A .estate domain is designed for the real estate world. Whether you manage properties, list homes, or run a brokerage, it offers a clean, relevant web address that clearly shows what your business is about.
It also works well for legal, planning, or financial professionals dealing with personal estates or asset management.
Why choose a .estate domain?
- It’s straightforward and specific – a clear signal your site is about real estate or estate planning.
- It’s great for agents and firms – create a memorable site for listings, services, or property portfolios.
- It’s flexible across property types – use it for residential, commercial, or luxury markets.
Help search engines and clients connect your domain to your services with a .estate domain.
Home is where the heart is. Make .estate yours.