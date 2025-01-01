The registration for .es domain names is open to individuals, organizations, and legal entities worldwide – so long as their websites have ties or are socially linked to Spain or target the relevant market.

.es domain registrants will have to provide a government-issued ID to be eligible for registration. You can use your ID card, passport, driver’s license, tax ID number, or VAT number.

During the application process, the Registrant, Technical, and Billing data should be filled out with the natural person or company registering the domain name. However, the Admin contact should only be for a natural person’s information.