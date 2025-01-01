.io domain

.io is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the British Indian Ocean Territory. It has become widely used as a generic top-level domain (gTLD) in the tech world since I/O means input/output. Because of that, Google no longer ties it to a specific country, which means a .io website can rank in the search results anywhere in the world, the same way as a .com website.

Greenhouse.io, Opensea.io, and Etherscan.io are a few examples of tech websites using this popular TLD.