.cc is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, an external territory of Australia. Despite its origins, the domain extension has become widely used among website owners outside of the region because “cc” can be used in many different ways.

An example of a site that uses the .cc domain is Arduino, an open-source software company. It uses the extension as .cc can stand for the Creative Commons license.