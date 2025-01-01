What does a .taxi domain mean?

A .taxi domain is a dedicated web address for transportation services. Whether you operate a single vehicle or a full fleet, this TLD makes it clear that your website is where people go to book rides, check availability, or learn more about your services.

Using a .taxi domain helps reinforce your brand, improve credibility, and attract local traffic. It’s a straightforward, functional choice for businesses that rely on being seen and trusted online.

