What does an .org.uk domain mean?

The .org.uk domain was originally intended for nonprofit organizations based in the UK. It quickly earned a reputation for credibility and trust within the nonprofit sector.

Today, this domain extension is open to anyone, anywhere, who wants to associate their website with the UK. Whether you’re running a local charity, a UK-based business, or a personal blog, a .org.uk domain adds authority and local relevance to your online presence.