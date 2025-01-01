What is a .healthcare domain?

A .healthcare domain is a top-level domain created for professionals and businesses operating in the medical and wellness space. It’s widely used by clinics, hospitals, health tech startups, educators, and nonprofits that serve communities through care.

Using this domain adds legitimacy, improves clarity, and makes your digital presence easier to find and trust – especially in an industry where accuracy and professionalism are essential.

Offer your care service where people can find it.