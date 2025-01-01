What is a .cat domain?

.cat is a sponsored generic top-level domain (TLD) for the Catalan language, spoken by over 9 million people across the autonomous Spain regions of Catalonia and Valencia. Outside Spain, Catalan-speaking communities also exist in Andorra, France, and Italy.

