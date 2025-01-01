Register a .io domain for your tech website
CA$ 94.99SAVE 53%CA$ 44.99 /1st yr
Search for a perfect .io domain name to establish your place in the tech industry.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Get a free .io domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.
What is a .io domain?
.io is the country-code top-level domain for the British Indian Ocean Territory. However, the .io TLD has become a generic domain and gained popularity in the tech industry because I/O or IO is a common term meaning input/output in computer science. Buying .io domain names can help you be instantly recognized as tech-savvy. That’s why many tech startups love to use this domain name.
Why choose a .io domain?
- Country code for the British Indian Ocean Territory, now a tech favorite \n
- Highly popular with startups, SaaS, and tech innovators \n
- Seen as modern, sleek, and trusted in the global tech scene \n
- Short, premium-feel extension with strong brand appeal
.io domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .io domain names.