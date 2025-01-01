What is a .net.in domain?

A .net.in domain is a country-specific extension for businesses and professionals in India, particularly in the tech, network, and service infrastructure sectors. It combines the technical association of .net with the geographic relevance of .in.

Whether you’re building a digital platform, offering online services, or running a network-based business, .net.in helps you connect with users who value local relevance and reliable infrastructure.

Create a stronger presence in India’s digital space.