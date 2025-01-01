What is a .claims domain?

A .claims domain is a purpose-built top-level domain for businesses and organizations that handle claims. It’s especially suited to insurance companies, legal services, dispute resolution platforms, and customer service hubs.

Using a .claims extension gives your website immediate relevance and authority. It tells users exactly what your site offers, supports smoother navigation, and helps build long-term trust in your brand.

Build a clearer path for your users and register your .claims domain today,