What is a .us domain?

A .us domain name is the perfect TLD to show off your business presence in the United States. It’s reserved for those with US citizenship or US-based permanent residents and organizations.
Join millions of self-starters, small businesses, and non-profits who have launched their American dream with a .us domain registration.
Why choose a .us domain?

  • Official ccTLD of the United States, ideal for targeting American audiences
  • Available to U.S. citizens, residents, or organizations with U.S. presence
  • Improves visibility in U.S. local search results
  • Builds trust by showing commitment to American customers.
What is the .us domain?

Can anyone register .us domain names?

Can I register .us domain names for business entities?

How much is a .us domain?

Are .us domains good for SEO?

