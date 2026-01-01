Put your content in motion with a .video domain
A .video domain is ideal for creators, brands, and educators to share video content, streams, or tutorials online.
What is a .video domain?
Why register a .video domain?
- It’s clear and specific, letting visitors know your site is focused on video.
- It enables you to claim a name that matches your brand, without having to compete for a .com domain.
- It helps search engines and users quickly recognize your type of content.
