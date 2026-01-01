.tech domain

What makes .tech a desirable domain name is its clear positioning on the internet. Anyone who comes across a URL that ends in .tech will know the website belongs to the technology niche. This is especially useful for startups and businesses without an established online presence.

What’s more, Google treats all new gTLDs the same as the most widely used .com domains. This means your site’s ranking will not be affected on account of using the .tech extension in any way.

All in all, .tech websites are reputable, easily recallable, and still widely available. At least for now.