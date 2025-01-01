Write like everyone’s reading with a .blog domain extension

£  24.99SAVE 92%
£  1.99 /year

Whatever you want to say, say it louder with a .blog domain extension

.blog
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Your words, your website, your world

The .blog extension is intended to signpost your writing to the world on search engines and bring more visitors to your story.
Among the most popular top-level domains, the .blog extension is the perfect way to promote your personal blog or brand online.
Bloggers and businesses looking to feel new can get their dream domains registered under .blog, swap out the old subdomain, and get a fresh one of their own.
Your words, your website, your world

Why register .blog domains?

Whether it’s a personal or company blog, or even just a site for posting all of your round-the-world travel tips and pics, you’ll get more traffic with a .blog domain name.
Blogs can be businesses if you want them to be. Choosing the right domain name is an essential part of your brand and ensures search engines and readers find your site and story.
The .blog domain name is ideal for websites and blogs of all kinds. For example, journalists, chefs, influencers, or anyone trying to build online communities will benefit from business blogs.
Why register .blog domains?

.blog domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .blog domain names.

What is a .blog domain?

How to buy a .blog domain?

Will a .blog domain help my blog rank better?

Do I need a .blog domain to create a blog?

Can I create a blog with Hostinger?

How much do .blog domain names cost?

How to transfer my .blog domain to Hostinger?