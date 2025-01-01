Follow these steps to register a .agency domain:

1. Scroll up to our domain checker and type in your desired .agency domain name to check its availability.

2. Click the add to cart button and proceed to checkout.

3. Select the domain registration period.

4. Create an account by entering an email address or logging in with a social account.

5. Select the payment method.

As an ICANN-accredited registrar, we don’t just provide you with a domain registration service but also include whois privacy protection and access to our friendly customer success team available around the clock.