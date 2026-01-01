Write like everyone’s reading with a .blog domain extension

CHF  24.19ÉCONOMISEZ 93 %
CHF  1.69 /1ère année

Whatever you want to say, say it louder with a .blog domain extension

.blog
What does a .blog domain mean?

The .blog extension is intended to signpost your writing to the world on search engines and bring more visitors to your story.
Among the most popular top-level domains, the .blog extension is the perfect way to promote your personal blog or brand online.
Bloggers and businesses looking to feel new can get their dream domains registered under .blog, swap out the old subdomain, and get a fresh one of their own.
.blog domain

Why register a .blog domain?

  • Boost traffic and visibility with a dedicated .blog domain.
  • Turn your blog into a business with a strong, brandable name.
  • Improve search engine recognition and reader trust.
  • Ideal for bloggers, journalists, chefs, influencers, and community builders.
.blog domain

FAQ sur le nom de domaine .blog

Réponses aux questions fréquemment posées sur les noms de domaine .blog.

What is a .blog domain?

How to buy a .blog domain?

Will a .blog domain help my blog rank better?

Do I need a .blog domain to create a blog?

Can I create a blog with Hostinger?

How much do .blog domain names cost?

How to transfer my .blog domain to Hostinger?

