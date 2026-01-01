Bring your space online with a .studio domain

What is a .studio domain?

"I'm tired of looking like the rest." We hear you. When there are over 230 million .com registrations, make your site stand out with an on-brand .studio domain extension and let the world know what you offer.
Whether your business is about photography, music, or fitness, a .studio domain helps readers understand what you do right away, even before they visit the website.
Why register a .studio domain?

  • Avoid the competition and high costs of oversaturated .com domains.
  • Secure a creative, brandable name more easily with .studio.
  • Save time and effort searching for available, catchy domains,
  • Perfect for creatives, agencies, and businesses showcasing their work.
FAQ sur le nom de domaine .studio

Réponses aux questions fréquemment posées sur les noms de domaine .studio.

What is a .studio domain?

Who can register a .studio domain extension?

Are .studio domains popular?

Are .studio domains safe?

How do I start a .studio website?

How much do .studio domain names cost?

How do I transfer my .studio domain to Hostinger?

How do I renew a .studio domain?

