What does a .lv domain mean?

.lv is a country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Latvia. Coming from a small country, your Latvian audience will appreciate the commitment you show to their market. You will also rank higher on local searches, as Google will see that your website operates in Latvia.
Register your .lv domain today and enter the Latvian market in confidence.
Why choose a .lv domain?

  • A .lv domain builds trust and credibility with Latvian audiences.
  • Strengthens your local presence by signaling relevance to Latvia.
  • Ideal for businesses, blogs, or stores targeting Latvian users.
  • Helps boost visibility in Latvia’s search results for more organic traffic.
