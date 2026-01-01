At Hostinger, a .de domain name costs CHF 1.69 for the first year of registration. If you wish to renew it, the price is CHF 11.29.

As an ICANN Accredited Registrar, Hostinger is a trusted name in the domain registration industry. We offer free SSL certificates to secure your data and domain privacy protection to hide your contact details on the WHOIS database. We also provide a domain transfer service if you want to migrate your domain management to Hostinger.

Search for your desired .de domain name today. If you need help with the .de domain transfer or registration, our 24/7 Customer Success team is ready to assist you.