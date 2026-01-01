Build your name in Romania with a .ro domain

CHF  28.19ÉCONOMISEZ 6 %
CHF  26.59 /1ère année

Capture and engage your Romanian audience with a domain that helps attract local audiences.

.ro
Protection de la confidentialité WHOIS gratuite
Support 24h/24 et 7j/7
Aucune compétence technique requise
Consulter d'autres extensions de nom de domaine

What does a .ro domain mean?

A .ro domain extension is a specialized country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for boosting your online presence in Romania. If you want to connect with Romanian audiences, rank higher on local searches, and start your business in Romania, securing a .ro domain name is the first step toward success.
Register your own .ro domain today and cement your presence in the dynamic Romanian market.
.ro domain

Why choose a .ro domain?

  • Tap into Romania’s growing economy and large EU market.
  • Show commitment to local customers with a trusted .ro domain.
  • Enjoy higher availability than .com or .net, making it easier to secure your ideal name.
  • Strengthen your brand’s visibility in Romanian search results.
.ro domain

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.cloud

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

.ae

Voir plus

Le respect de votre vie privée, notre priorité

Ce site utilise des cookies essentiels à son bon fonctionnement et pour collecter des données sur la façon dont vous interagissez avec, ainsi qu'à des fins marketing. En cliquant sur « J'accepte », vous consentez à l'utilisation des cookies pour la publicité, la personnalisation et l'analyse, comme décrit dans notre Politique en matière de cookies.