A global business starts with the .biz domain
CHF 16.89ÉCONOMISEZ 9 %CHF 15.29 /1ère année
Register a .biz extension today and attract customers from all around the world.
Consulter d'autres extensions de nom de domaine
Protection de la confidentialité WHOIS gratuite
Support 24h/24 et 7j/7
Aucune compétence technique requise
What is a .biz domain?
Establishing a unique personality is crucial for your online success. With .biz, you’ll get a stand-out domain name that instantly catches the audience’s attention and prompts them to visit your site. Register a .biz domain today and show the world you mean business.
Why choose a .biz domain?
- Tailored for businesses looking for a professional online presence
- Affordable and widely available compared to .com
- Recognized globally as business-focused
- Great for small businesses, startups, and ecommerce.
FAQ sur le nom de domaine .biz
Réponses aux questions fréquemment posées sur les noms de domaine .biz.