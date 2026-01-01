Build connections with a .link domain name

CHF  10.49ÉCONOMISEZ 15 %
CHF  8.89 /1ère année

Say yes to up.link, hyper.link, and more to create a smart .link domain name.

.link
Protection de la confidentialité WHOIS gratuite
Support 24h/24 et 7j/7
Aucune compétence technique requise
Consulter d'autres extensions de nom de domaine

Connect online business ideas

The .link domain name is a great web extension for connecting people, making online partnerships official, linking websites together, and growing your audience.
Web addresses with the .link domain often have high availability when compared to more popular TLDs such as .net, .org, or .com.
Secure the registration of your dream domain today with the .link extension.
.link domain

Why register a .link domain name?

The .link extension is clear, simple, and used by many different types of websites as a way to connect people and ideas. .link is popular with wikis and online blogs featuring large amounts of data or numerous external links.
Website names with .link domains are easy to remember and great for registration or R.S.V.P.’ing services in particular. At the same time, .link also works perfectly as a domain that links to an online portal, business site, or office intranet.
.link domain

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.cloud

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

.ae

Voir plus

FAQ sur le nom de domaine .link

Réponses aux questions fréquemment posées sur les noms de domaine .link.

What is the .link domain?

Who can register a .link domain?

Are .link domains popular?

Are .link domains safe?

How do I start a .link website?

How much do .link domain names cost?

How do I transfer my .link domain to Hostinger?

How do I renew a .link domain?

Le respect de votre vie privée, notre priorité

Ce site utilise des cookies essentiels à son bon fonctionnement et pour collecter des données sur la façon dont vous interagissez avec, ainsi qu'à des fins marketing. En cliquant sur « J'accepte », vous consentez à l'utilisation des cookies pour la publicité, la personnalisation et l'analyse, comme décrit dans notre Politique en matière de cookies.