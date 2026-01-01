Develop websites the Dutch way with a .nl domain
Get a .nl domain name and target customers from the Netherlands.
What is a .nl domain?
Are you looking to target the Dutch market? The .nl domain name is the perfect fit for you.
This top-level domain can help you secure Dutch online traffic, as .nl sites tend to appear higher on SERPs in the Netherlands. The Dutch tend to trust .nl websites more and associate the extension with security, stability, and credibility.
Why choose a .nl domain?
- Official ccTLD of the Netherlands, trusted by Dutch consumers
- Boosts visibility in Dutch-language searches
- Great for businesses entering the Dutch market
- Short, recognizable, and easy to brand.
