Why register a .nl domain?

The .nl domain name is synonymous with the Netherlands. It lets people know at first glance that the website caters to the Dutch or delivers content in the local language.

This makes this ccTLD a great option for businesses operating or based in the Netherlands. Stores selling Dutch products can also benefit from using this top-level domain. Research shows that up to 80% of Dutch internet users prefer to purchase products from .nl online stores, so this TLD can help you make more money.

It is also ideal for websites offering content for a Dutch-speaking audience. If you run a blog with posts written or localized in Dutch, you may do well securing readership with the .nl TLD.