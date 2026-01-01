Register your .nu domain name
₦27,690/1st yearFor first year
About the .nu domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .nu domain
What is a .nu domain?
.nu is a country-code top-level domain for Niue, but it is widely used globally as a short, memorable option. It has no general residency requirement, though registration policies depend on the registry.
Who is a .nu domain for?
.nu domain works well for businesses, startups, and personal projects in Nordic markets, plus users who want a short, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for regional branding and flexible online use.
Why choose a .nu domain?
A .nu domain can give your website a short, memorable address that is easy to type and share. It supports clear brand recognition and works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .nu
TLD
.nu
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.nu domain FAQs
What does a .nu domain mean?
.nu is the country code domain for Niue, a small island nation in the South Pacific. Today, it’s often used as a short, memorable ending for personal sites, brands, and projects.
Is a .nu domain trusted?
Yes. .nu is a real top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is accepted like other valid domain extensions.
Is a .nu a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, distinctive web address. Search engines treat .nu the same as other extensions, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .nu domain or .com domain?
Choose .nu if you want a shorter, less common name or .com is already taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .nu domain?
Anyone can register a .nu domain. There are no residency or business-location requirements, so it is open to individuals and organizations worldwide.
Are there restrictions on .nu domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must follow registry naming rules, and some reserved or blocked terms may not be available.
How much does a .nu domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .nu domain costs ₦27,690 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦27,690/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.