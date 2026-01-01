Register your .nu domain name

27,690/1st year
For first year
.nu

About the .nu domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .nu domain

What is a .nu domain?

.nu is a country-code top-level domain for Niue, but it is widely used globally as a short, memorable option. It has no general residency requirement, though registration policies depend on the registry.

Who is a .nu domain for?

.nu domain works well for businesses, startups, and personal projects in Nordic markets, plus users who want a short, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for regional branding and flexible online use.

Why choose a .nu domain?

A .nu domain can give your website a short, memorable address that is easy to type and share. It supports clear brand recognition and works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .nu

TLD
.nu
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
IDN Domains
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

The world's favourite domain

₦30,69015,390/1st yrCheck availability

.com.ng

Establish your online presence with this domain.

₦39,89030,690/1st yrCheck availability

.shop

Turn browsers into buyers

₦53,6901,590/1st yrCheck availability

.io

The domain every startup wants

₦115,09049,090/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

₦24,5903,090/1st yrCheck availability

.live

Stream, share and show up live

₦58,3904,590/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Show the world what you do best

₦49,0904,590/1st yrCheck availability

.online

Your business, open 24/7

₦55,2901,590/1st yrCheck availability

.nu domain FAQs

.nu is the country code domain for Niue, a small island nation in the South Pacific. Today, it’s often used as a short, memorable ending for personal sites, brands, and projects.
Yes. .nu is a real top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is accepted like other valid domain extensions.
Yes, if you want a short, distinctive web address. Search engines treat .nu the same as other extensions, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the ending.
Choose .nu if you want a shorter, less common name or .com is already taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .nu domain. There are no residency or business-location requirements, so it is open to individuals and organizations worldwide.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must follow registry naming rules, and some reserved or blocked terms may not be available.
At Hostinger, a .nu domain costs ₦27,690 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦27,690/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.