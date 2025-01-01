Make every day count with a .today domain
Whether you’re publishing news, launching limited-time campaigns, or sharing fresh content, a .today domain helps you stay relevant and action-oriented. It sets the tone for fresh updates and invites your audience to engage in the present moment.
The TLD for what’s currently happening
The .today TLD is designed for content that evolves every day. From news blogs and trend reports to campaign updates and daily deals, a .today domain name is all about staying current.
Deliver updates about what’s happening now, with a .today domain that brings your website content into focus. This TLD is available to for anyone to register and start publishing on right now.
Got news to tell the world? Make it .today
Today’s online world is full of real-time updates, so a .today domain helps you reflect a clear, timely identity. It gives your audience a reason to come back, as they know your content is always relevant. Use your .today domain to drive momentum for ongoing updates or time-based campaigns.
You’ll also find many more creative naming options with .today than you will with older generic TLDs like .com or .net. For example, with URLs like deals.today or healthcare.today, you’ll signal the purpose and urgency of your content. The word “today” adds an emotional nudge that suggests relevance, action, and freshness, making it effective for headlines or social sharing.
Forget having to compromise with awkward dashes or misspellings in your domain name. Whether you’re updating the world or just your niche, claim your .today domain and keep your brand in the moment.