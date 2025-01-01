Got news to tell the world? Make it .today

Today’s online world is full of real-time updates, so a .today domain helps you reflect a clear, timely identity. It gives your audience a reason to come back, as they know your content is always relevant. Use your .today domain to drive momentum for ongoing updates or time-based campaigns.

You’ll also find many more creative naming options with .today than you will with older generic TLDs like .com or .net. For example, with URLs like deals.today or healthcare.today, you’ll signal the purpose and urgency of your content. The word “today” adds an emotional nudge that suggests relevance, action, and freshness, making it effective for headlines or social sharing.

Forget having to compromise with awkward dashes or misspellings in your domain name. Whether you’re updating the world or just your niche, claim your .today domain and keep your brand in the moment.