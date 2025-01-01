As long as you have up-to-date contact details and your website’s target market is in the UK, you’re good to use .co.uk domain addresses. You don’t need to be a registered business in the UK to use .co.uk in your web address.

That’s because the official .uk registry doesn’t have restrictions on who can get this desired domain. As far as unique domain names and popular TLDs go, this SLD isn’t exclusive to UK-based entities, so non-UK brands register these new domain extensions, too.