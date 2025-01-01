Design your space online with a .archi domain

₦  184,900.00SAVE 87%
₦  23,900.00 /1st yr

An .archi domain helps you put your architectural work front and center.

.archi
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Why choose a .archi domain?

Align your digital identity with the architecture world from the first click.
  • Showcase your expertise with a domain that reflects your profession.
  • Help clients, collaborators, or peers instantly recognize what your site is about.
  • Stand out with a domain that adds professionalism and relevance to your work.
  • Use it for portfolios, firm websites, design journals, or educational platforms.
A mouse cursor points at a web page displaying the text "www," indicating a website address.

What is an .archi domain?

An .archi domain is a top-level domain created specifically for architects and architecture-related organizations. It’s ideal for individual professionals, design studios, educational institutions, and associations looking for a domain that reflects their craft.
This extension gives your site more meaning, improves memorability, and reinforces your connection to the architectural world. It’s a strong signal that your work is thoughtful, structured, and built with purpose.
Make your digital presence as intentional as your designs.
Diagram illustrating a network with a lock and key, symbolizing security and access control in digital systems.

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.blog

.cloud

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.gg

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.sbs

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.academy

.actor

.ae

.ag

View more