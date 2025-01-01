Bring your people together with a .group domain
₦ 46,900.00SAVE 77%₦ 10,900.00 /1st yr
Made for teams, communities, cooperative brands, and other collaboration-driven ideas, a .group domain sets you apart. It's short, memorable, and built for bringing people together.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Built for teams, crafted for connections
A .group domain is designed for collaborative projects. It signals a shared purpose, making it ideal for projects or brands built around people coming together.
From forums to task forces, social causes to shared brands, the .group domain extension brings your collective vision to life with a name that says, “we’re in this together.”
Showcase your .group project with confidence
Suitable for your main website, a private member's area, or a dedicated project, a .group domain is flexible and professional, no matter how you use it.
Secure your ideal .group domain before someone else grabs it. With Hostinger, it’s fast, simple, and backed by our reliable domain management tools.