A .university domain helps you establish instant credibility.

.university
Why choose a .university domain?

Position your website as a trusted academic resource right from the URL.
  • Present your institution, program, or platform with a domain name people trust.
  • Appeal to international students and educators with a professional, education-first web address.
  • Use custom domains to highlight different departments, faculties, or courses.
  • Share events, admissions info, or campus news in a space that feels official and easy to find.
What is a .university domain?

A .university domain is a dedicated top-level domain for educational institutions and learning-focused platforms. It’s especially useful for colleges, online course providers, research groups, and student services that want to stand out with a domain built for trust and clarity.
By using a .university extension, you create a focused, reliable identity that resonates with students, staff, and partners. Whether you’re promoting programs or building a digital campus, this domain helps you connect and grow.
