A .codes domain is made for developers, tech educators, software projects, and anyone who works or creates with code.

.codes
Crack the code

Whether you’re publishing snippets, launching a coding platform, or sharing tools, a .codes domain gives your site a smart, purposeful identity that immediately resonates with a technical audience.
On top of GitHub portfolios and API documentation sites, this extension also perfect for educational platforms, internal dev tools, repositories, and communities built around languages, frameworks, or code-sharing.
Why register a .codes domain name?

A .codes domain tells your audience exactly what to expect – code-focused content, tools, or services. It helps you stand out from generic tech domains by being more descriptive and targeted.
It’s short, flexible, and widely available – giving you more freedom to brand your project without compromises.
