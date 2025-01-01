Build something useful with a .tools domain

The .tools domain works for makers, fixers, and builders – anyone providing resources, gear, or know-how to get things done.

.tools
The .tools domain fits a wide range of industries – from carpentry and construction to IT, web development, marketing, and productivity apps.
It’s great for eCommerce stores, SaaS platforms, resource hubs, repair services, or personal projects where you share tips, templates, or toolkits with others.
A .tools domain gives your website instant clarity and purpose. It signals value, function, and practicality – helping to attract users who are actively looking for solutions.
It also stands out more than generic extensions, giving your brand a focused identity that’s easy to market and remember.
Get the right domain for the job and register your .tools domain today.
