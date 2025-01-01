The .ch domain name is Switzerland’s official ccTLD (country-code top-level domain). Released in 1987, it is one of the oldest domain extensions in the world. Currently, there are over 2.4 million registered .ch domains, many of which belong to website owners in Europe.

The extension stands for "Confoederatio Helvetica" (Helvetic Confederation), the Latin name for Switzerland. It represents neutrality with regard to the four official languages in the country.

Over the years, the extension has become popular for domain hacking by combining it with English and German words that end in "ch". Many Chinese website owners also opt for .ch domains when their desired .cn domain names are unavailable.