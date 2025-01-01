What is a .immo domain?

A .immo domain is a real estate-focused top-level domain designed for professionals and businesses in the property market. Short for “Immobilien” (the German word for real estate), it’s ideal for agencies, developers, platforms, and independent agents across Europe and beyond.

Whether you’re working in residential, commercial, or rental markets, a .immo extension instantly connects your domain name to your industry – helping you attract more qualified traffic and stand out in a competitive space.

Looking to grow your real estate brand? Secure your .immo domain today and turn every visit into a new opportunity.