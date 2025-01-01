Showcase your Indonesian identity with a .id domain
US$ 15.99SAVE 19%US$ 12.99 /year
Find the perfect .id domain for your Indonesian venture.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Get a free .id domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.
Reach the Indonesian market with a .id domain
As the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Indonesia, .id is your ticket to Southeast Asia’s largest economy. With over 200 million registered internet users, the island country offers plenty of fish in the sea for just about any kind of business.
Don’t let competitors beat you to this huge market – register your brand-specific .id domain today and start making waves within the Indonesian community.
Why buy a .id TLD?
There are more than 700 languages spoken in Indonesia. But unfortunately, English isn’t one of them – at least for the majority of people. With a .id domain, you essentially tell customers that your site is in Bahasa, making them more likely to visit.
Whether you run a pop-and-mom business or a global eCommerce store, using a .id domain means securing your place in the local search results.
.id domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .id domain names.