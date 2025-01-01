Go global with a .global domain
Start your international digital journey with a .global domain – the perfect choice for businesses and individuals who don’t want to limit themselves to one country.
Reach worldwide audiences with a .global domain
Available for anyone to register, the .global domain is a specialized web address designed to enhance your global presence online. With this top-level domain, you show everybody that your brand goes beyond borders.
Secure your .global domain today and establish a global presence online.
Why buy .global domains?
Whether you sell products or services, share your opinions about world news, or have an international company, registering a .global domain communicates that your business caters to users wherever they are.
Even though it is a longer top-level domain, .global is catchy, memorable, and suitable for various marketing campaigns.
Securing your .global website address will also be easier than .com or .net, as it is a fairly newer extension and not as sought-after (yet).