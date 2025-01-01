Open your classroom with a .education domain
Whether you freelance as a tutor or run a school, a .education domain is perfect for representing your services.
What is a .education domain?
.education is a top-level domain (TLD) that highlights your online presence in the educational sector. Anybody can register this domain extension – it doesn’t matter whether you teach English, singing, coding, or dancing. This makes .education a great alternative to a .edu domain, which is available only for accredited degree-granting institutions.
Why register a .education domain?
- Tailored for schools, universities, training centers, and e-learning platforms
- Open for anyone, no strict eligibility requirements
- Immediately signals authority in the education sector
- Builds trust with students, parents, and professionals.